Staffing woes lead to temporary shutdowns at Lloyd Taco and Pizza Plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As more people returned to work downtown in early April, Bob Syracuse thought the time was right to reopen his Pizza Plant Italian Pub at Canalside.

But after a few days, he was forced to post apologies on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“To all our Canalside Plant friends, we sincerely apologize for not being open this week. Hiring and maintaining staff has been a difficult process during the pandemic as is the case with many WNY restaurants.”