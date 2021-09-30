St. Vincent's discount store held a reopening ceremony on Thursday

The newly renovated space features an expanded inventory of new and used household items and clothing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A grand reopening ceremony was held today for Vincent's discount store on Main Street in Buffalo.

The store has been operated by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul charity for the past few decades.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul says the store has become a staple of the neighborhood.

"And a lot of the folks that come to us don't have an opportunity to get out to other shopping areas, because of transportation or timing issues. So we offer an alternative for them to find quality clothing and miscellaneous goods and appliances," said Mark Zirnheld, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.