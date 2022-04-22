Spotted Octopus Brewing Company now open in downtown Buffalo

The brewery will focus on experimental brews with 12 flavors on tap that will feature a rotation of flavors and styles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers may be going to grab a beer right now after work on Friday night, and there's another new option tonight.

Buffalo newest brewery, The Spotted Octopus Brewing Company, officially opened its doors at 4 p.m. Friday. It's downtown on Edward Street, not far from Delaware Avenue.

Spotted Octopus partners Ken Shaw, Domenic Nicotera and Barbara Priore say the brewery will have a focus on experimental brews. There will be 12 flavors on tap which will feature a rotation of flavors and styles.

For now, the brewery will be open Fridays and Saturdays.

"I’ve been home brewing for 27 years. It was a fun hobby," Nicotera said in a press release. "But during the pandemic, I started considering if it could be an occupation."

Spotted Octopus will be a nano brewery and each brew will be limited to three barrels or less. It will eventually feature four guest brewers.

The following beers are set to be on tap at Friday's opening: light and fruity selections are 202 Feet, a Czech Pilsner; Ella, a Blond Ale; and Peach & Pepper, a Golden Ale. Hopped choices are Darkness Calls, a Black IPA; Julia’s Splendid Daydream, a NEIPA; and Double Dynamite, a Double IPA. Dark choices are Meditative Brew, a Scottish Ale; and Chocolate Vanilla Porter.