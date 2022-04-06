Spectrum cites increased programming costs as reason behind latest rate increase

Affected customers are being notified in their monthly statements.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have Spectrum service for your TV viewing, expect to find information about the latest rate increase in your monthly statement.

The communications company say TV programmers are continuing to raise the fees they charge to carry their content and that is driving up costs across the entire industry. Spectrum says as a direct result, they are passing through the increased fees to viewers.

Here's what you can expect:

Broadcast TV Surcharge from $17.99 to $21 a month;

Spectrum TV Select from $76.99 to $79.99 a month;

Spectrum TV Receivers from $8.99 to $9.99 a month;

For new customers who are paying a promotional price for their Spectrum TV, Internet or Voice plan, the regular plan price does not take effect until the end of the promotional period.

In a statement, Spectrum says the largest percentage of its customers will see their bill go up by less than $5 a month.