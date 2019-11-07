BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charter Communications Inc. will be required to expand its broadband services after the New York State Public Service Commission approved an agreement on Thursday.

Charter, also known as Spectrum, will now provide high-speed internet service to 145,000 homes and businesses in Upstate New York. In addition, the company will pay another $12 million for further expansion plans.

“Broadband is crucial to driving economic growth and opportunity, especially in communities that are currently unserved or underserved, and Charter needs to deliver broadband access for New Yorkers,” Public Service Commission Chair John B. Rhodes said in a statement.

The expansion is expected to be complete by September 30, 2021.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

New York lawmakers react to Charter-Spectrum settlement

Charter-Spectrum reaches deal with New York State

Charter Spectrum to pay record fine: huge refunds, free premium channels coming to New York customers