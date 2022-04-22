Southwest cut thousands of flights from its June schedule. Here's what happened in Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) recently cut 8,250 domestic operations for June 2022. It's the latest example of an airline tweaking its schedule amid the uneven recovery from the pandemic.

The Dallas-based airline initially had 119,039 domestic flights scheduled for June — even more than the 115,213 flights for the airline in June 2019 — but Southwest recently trimmed that by 6.9% to 110,789, according to data from aviation data firm Cirium Inc. That's still up but 12% compared to the 98,532 domestic flights the airline operated in June 2021.