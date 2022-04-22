Southwest cut thousands of flights from its June schedule. Here's what happened in Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) recently cut 8,250 domestic operations for June 2022. It's the latest example of an airline tweaking its schedule amid the uneven recovery from the pandemic.
The Dallas-based airline initially had 119,039 domestic flights scheduled for June — even more than the 115,213 flights for the airline in June 2019 — but Southwest recently trimmed that by 6.9% to 110,789, according to data from aviation data firm Cirium Inc. That's still up but 12% compared to the 98,532 domestic flights the airline operated in June 2021.
The impact at Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be minimal, according to flight data Southwest has filed with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
