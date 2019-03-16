BUFFALO, N.Y. — Southwest Airlines added new nonstop flights to its itinerary on Friday, and Buffalo was among the beneficiaries.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport announced Friday that nonstop flights between Buffalo and Nashville on Southwest will start up this fall.

This follows news from November, when the airline carrier announced that it would start daily nonstop flights from Buffalo to Denver in June.

