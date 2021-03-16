Southtowns' Imperial Pizza expands north to Amherst

Imperial Pizza plans to convert the former Family Video, a 6,100-square-foot building where Millersport Highway, Eggert and Longmeadow roads intersect.

AMHERST, N.Y. — One of South Buffalo’s biggest pizza joints is expanding into the Northtowns with a new site in Amherst.

Imperial Pizza plans to convert the former Family Video, a 6,100-square-foot building where Millersport Highway, Eggert and Longmeadow roads intersect. Family Video closed in January. They've signed a letter of intent for a lease for 4,800 square feet in the building, where another tenant leases the remainder.

Plans call for offering a full menu with take-out and delivery, plus seating for those who want to eat-in. But unlike the other site, there are no plans for waiter service nor a bar.