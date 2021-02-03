Southern Tier Brewing Co. taproom coming to Buffalo; expected to open in June or July

One of the owners and founders of the brewing and distillery company says it was a "no-brainer" to take over the space in what was (716) Food and Sport.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Southern Tier Brewing location is finally coming to downtown Buffalo to replace (716) Food and Sport.

That's after the restaurant was closed for nearly a year and Pegula Sports and Entertainment just announced it is leasing the space to the brewing company.

Sometime in June or July is when the new Southern Tier Brewing location will open, so you can enjoy all it has to offer.

According to owner Phin DeMink, it was easy to decide on leasing the space.

"We've had a great relationship with the Pegula's and Pegula Sports. So when they presented this opportunity, it was a no-brainer," he said.

Kim Pegula said in a statement she and her husband Terry always had a plan to find local partners to run these businesses when the time was right and that it makes sense to have Southern Tier take over now.

DeMink says the new taproom will still have a sports bar theme. They're even keeping the projection screen.

"We're still going to show sporting events so it's still going to be a great place to come and watch any one of the great Buffalo teams," DeMink said.

Sabres games don't have any fans in attendance yet and Canalside has remained closed during the pandemic. However, DeMink says he's hopeful the business will come to them.