BUFFALO, N.Y. — South Park Golf Club is pushing back against a proposed new course in South Buffalo.

Just last week the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and a new company called Nicklaus Olmsted Buffalo Incorporated announced a memorandum of understanding to work together and discuss a new course on Hopkins Street, designed by golfer Jack Nicklaus.

On Monday the club wrote a letter to Nicklaus Olmsted Buffalo, expressing its concerns, such as moving its current course or shutting it down, as well as keeping things affordable for current members and the public.

"Our members are not opposed to the moving of the golf course out of South Park if a new course that is equal to or better than the current one is built nearby, is still affordable for our members and the golfing public, and our club will still be considered the home club for the new course," the letter read.

Kevin Gaughan of Nicklaus Olmsted Buffalo says two members of the South Park Golf Club can join his Advisory Council so that they can share their opinions.

