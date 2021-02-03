Westside Gunn's Buffalo Kids lifestyle store opening this weekend in Walden Galleria

If you've noticed billboards around Buffalo teasing something called "Buffalo Kids," this weekend you'll actually be able to go see what all the hype is about.

If you've noticed billboards around Buffalo teasing something called "Buffalo Kids," this weekend you'll actually be able to go see what all the hype is about.

Westside Gunn, the Buffalo-native rapper and member of hip-hop group Griselda, is opening a brick and mortar store for his lifestyle brand, named Buffalo Kids. The brand features, as the name implies, apparel inspired by the Queen City.

Buffalo Kids will open in the Walden Galleria on the ground floor near Starbucks on Saturday, March 6 at 9 a.m. The store will have specific rules to help with social distancing, such as time limits for groups in the store, cash won't be accepted, and masks will be required.

“I’m excited to bring my vision to the City of Buffalo, this was a dream of mine and I’m trying to lead by example to show every Buffalo Kid with hard work, anything is possible,” says Gunn.

Westside Gunn will sell his merch, the Buffalo Kids brand, his wrestling company’s clothing line Fourth Rope, and Griselda merch by Fashion Rebels.

The rapper hopes to host future meet and greets with celebrities in the store. The store also says customers are allowed to take photos in the store.