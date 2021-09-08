Store 716 opens its first retail location

Store 716 makes a variety of products that celebrate the people, teams, events, and spirit of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Store 716 opened its first retail location Wednesday in Depew.

The store, which makes a variety of products that celebrate the people, teams, events, and spirit of Buffalo, has mainly been online since it was created in 2011 but officially opened its first location.

Its location at 17 Olmstead Avenue features a wide selection of merchandise that has made Store 716 a fan favorite over the past decade, from apparel for men, women, and children to games and accessories – all with a unique Buffalo flavor.

“Nobody celebrates fandom and community like the people of Western New York,” said David Gram, one of the owners of Store 716. “Whether you’re heading out to the stadium for the opener, watching our teams’ games with family and friends, or looking for something fun to give to that person who loves Buffalo as much as you do, we’ve got you covered.”

The store said new items are created regularly.

“The people of Western New York and the people who love this community, whether they still live in the area or other parts of the world, helped us take doing what we love and turn it into a whole new venture,” Gram said. “We feel like kids on Christmas morning…or football fans in early September.”

Right now the store is open on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

For more information and to see all of the products available through Store 716, click here.