Experts say that businesses need to be flexible and adjust hiring their practices.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic has brought on a new hurdle for many businesses: a lack of workers.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses’ April jobs report showed that 42% — a “record high reading” — of owners said they have job openings.

Unemployment monies, federal stimulus checks and health concerns have influenced employees' decisions about returning to work or taking on a new job.