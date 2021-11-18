Pink Friday shines spotlight on small, independent boutiques

The idea of Pink Friday is to have Western New York boutiques come together, and work together, instead of competing against each other.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before all the Black Friday sales and the Cyber Monday sales, there's a little something going on Friday that you might have heard of before.

It's called Pink Friday. It's a day for shoppers to support small, independent boutiques.

2 On Your Side talked with Kilby Bronstein, who is the owner of Half & Half Boutique on Elmwood Avenue. She created this TikTok video that has 30 stores in it, all promoting the boutiques taking part in it.

She said the idea of this is to have all of the boutiques come together, and work together, instead of competing against each other.

"I think working together over competing is so important, and it's a testament to the community of Buffalo," Bronstein said. :Buffalo is all about supporting one another, and growing together, and making the city better so if we're able to do that by supporting other stores in the area, then that's amazing."

Kilby says the boutiques all across Western New York will have different promotions and fun giveaways.