M&T Bank to launch multicultural small business program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — M&T Bank announced that it will be launching its Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab.

The lab is designed to empower Black, Indigenous, Latinx, refugee, and other multicultural businesses on Buffalo’s east side to accelerate growth and pursue new ideas.

The bank said 30 multicultural businesses will participate in a 6-week program and receive education in business planning, establishing credit, accessing capital, marketing, and networking.

The program will conclude with a ‘Shark Tank’-style venture competition, awarding grants of up to $5,000 to three winners.

According to the news release, the Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab builds on M&T’s commitment to serving Buffalo’s east side and the city’s diverse multicultural communities.

M&T also sites its work in recent years where it has invested in its east side branch network, expanded the Buffalo Promise Neighborhood program, provided charitable grants to countless organizations, supported local businesses with lending solutions, created new banking products and services to meet the community needs.

M&T Bank Kensington Branch will host an event Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to announce the launch.