No April Fools joke: Hamburg store selling Weber's mustard-flavored ice cream

Main Street Ice Cream in Hamburg says sales from its Weber's mustard-flavored ice cream will help fund the veterans concert in May at Memorial Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Main Street Ice Cream in Hamburg says this is not an April Fools joke.

On Friday, the ice cream shop will be having its annual crazy flavor day on Friday to celebrate the 100th year of Weber's mustard.

You heard that right: Weber's mustard-flavored ice cream.

Main Street Ice Cream says a dollar a scoop will help fund the veterans concert in May at Memorial Park.