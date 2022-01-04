No April Fools joke: Hamburg store selling Weber's mustard-flavored ice cream

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Main Street Ice Cream in Hamburg says this is not an April Fools joke.
On Friday, the ice cream shop will be having its annual crazy flavor day on Friday to celebrate the 100th year of Weber's mustard.
You heard that right: Weber's mustard-flavored ice cream.
Main Street Ice Cream says a dollar a scoop will help fund the veterans concert in May at Memorial Park.
Bold flavors for ice cream are nothing new in Western New York. Lake Effect Ice Cream has "Medium, Extra Creamy," a wing-inspired creation that is available at its locations in both Lockport and on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.