Buffalo Niagara SCORE offering free virtual workshop for small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for many small businesses. As many of them navigate finding the best way to survive, a local organization is offering free help.

Buffalo Niagara SCORE, an organization that offers counseling and workshops to businesses, will be offering a free virtual workshop later this month.

The "Increasing Small Business Profitability – Experts Round Table" workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.