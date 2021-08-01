Buffalo Niagara SCORE offering free virtual workshop for small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for many small businesses. As many of them navigate finding the best way to survive, a local organization is offering free help.
Buffalo Niagara SCORE, an organization that offers counseling and workshops to businesses, will be offering a free virtual workshop later this month.
The "Increasing Small Business Profitability – Experts Round Table" workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
SCORE says the goal of the workshop is to help small businesses find the best ways to increase profitability. The round table will include SCORE counselors, CPAs and successful business owners.