Buffalo Barkery finds success in move from downtown to Allentown

Formed in 2014, Buffalo Barkery emerged from the Queen City Pop-Up program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Covid-19 pandemic forced the owners of Buffalo Barkery to do something they had planned to do a year from now.

After closing in the downtown Market Arcade complex in the spring, store owners and sisters-in-law Maggie and Cheryl Lamparelli began looking for a new location to move their growing business. They wanted to stay near downtown, but in a neighborhood setting. After considering a few options, they chose Allentown.

The 1,500-square-foot store at 57 Allen St. is three times larger and close enough to downtown and the Buffalo Animal Shelter on Oak Street, where volunteers walk dogs to the store for free treats.