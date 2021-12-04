Bridal boutiques see business uptick as Covid-19 restrictions relax

Nonessential businesses like bridal boutiques were able to reopen in June, but they were still plagued for months with people canceling or postponing events.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brenda Mikolajczak had been running her Brenda Babe Bridal boutique full-time for about six months when the pandemic hit the area last March and she had to close due to state mandates.

Like many business owners, she was terrified because didn’t know how long her doors would have to stay shut.

She relied on virtually following up with brides who had expressed interest in her boutique. She conducted appointments via Zoom, over the phone and by email. She and the brides would talk about their weddings and exchange photos of dresses.