Black business owners seek boost during Buy Black Buffalo Week

Black businesses in Buffalo have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is stepping in to land a hand.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An initiative to bring attention to Black-owned businesses in the City of Buffalo officially launched Friday with an announcement from Mayor Byron Brown.

Buy Black Buffalo Week is designed to help bring attention to black businesses that have suffered significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have heard that Black businesses had difficulty accessing the PPP Program," Mayor Brown told 2 On Your Side.

When asked what kind of challenges he's heard Black businesses have been struggling with, Mayor Brown explained the capital normally available to other businesses was not there for Black businesses.

The inequity in resources for Black entrepreneurs was amplified when Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses to close in March.

"It’s been more difficult for Black businesses to access credit so they could stay afloat," the mayor said.

BUY BLACK BUFFALO - Today, the mayor kicked off a week-long initiative to help Black business owners in the city bring in more revenue. I'll tell you more later at 4 and 5:30 on @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/CbKbgCFcOa — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) December 4, 2020

One of those businesses is Saibo African Imports on Allen Street. The owner, Saibpopo Keebeh, told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that he initially felt helpless when he had to close his store in the spring.

"I was thinking, 'What can I do? Because that’s what I do every day,' " he said.

After closing for four months, Kebbeh says he was able to reopen but other worries, such as paying the rent for his shop, had to be addressed. His landlord was understanding, but there's still a balance to pay off.

"We’re behind a little bit, but they said we can work with you," he said.

Kebbeh applied for government assistance for small businesses when the opportunity came. Like many others, he was told he did not qualify for a loan.

"They don't say why. On the email, they don't say why," he said.

For now, he keeps working and trying to make a sale. He’s hoping this week’s Buy Black Buffalo initiative will help.

Kebbeh's story is similar to many others Mayor Byron Brown says he’s been hearing about since March.