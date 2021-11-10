Portal created to provide municipalities with the ability to opt-out of cannabis retail dispensary

The portal is designed to allow localities an easier way to get requests to the state Cannabis Control Board.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management announced Wednesday that a web-based portal was created to make the request process more simple surrounding retail cannabis dispensaries.

The portal is designed to allow localities seeking to opt-out of hosting cannabis retail dispensary and/or on-site cannabis consumption licensees within their jurisdictions to have access more easily and quickly when sending their requests to the state Cannabis Control Board.

“This web portal will enable localities to file their local law opt-out requests and ensure that the Cannabis Control Board has this key information as we consider license applications and the siting of cannabis businesses,” said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright. “I am thankful to the Office of Cannabis Management for working with our local government partners to create this tool; and I encourage localities requesting to opt-out of hosting dispensary and on-site consumption licensees to file their requests promptly so we can build an accessible, safe, and equitable industry in New York.”

The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March gives cities, towns, and villages until December 31, 2021, to pass a local law that makes a request to the state Cannabis Control Board to opt out their jurisdiction from hosting retail and/or on-site cannabis consumption licensees.

RELATED STORY:

“The Office of Cannabis Management wants to ensure all New Yorkers have their voices heard as we build a new, safe cannabis industry and we are proud to be working with our local government partners to deliver a web-based portal to make it easier for them to inform the Cannabis Control Board of their market participation decisions,” said OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander. “Ultimately, understanding these decisions will be critical for those seeking a license to understand where opportunities are available and for the Board to understand the initial geographic picture of participation. We look forward to continuing to work with our local partners, as together we strive to build an equitable market.”

Localities that opt-out by December 31, 2021, can always opt back in.