Siemens Energy: First round of layoffs will begin in late July

The company says it will be offering 100 people the chance to work at facilities in Painted Post, New York, or Houston.

OLEAN, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side received some new details about the closure of the Siemens Energy plant down in Olean.

The company now says the first round of layoffs will begin in late July, with more than 400 people on staff gone or relocated by mid-2022.

Siemens took over the former Dresser Rand facility and announced the closure back in February. The company says it will be offering 100 people the chance to work at facilities in Painted Post, New York, or in Houston.

The Siemens Technology Center also in Olean will remain open.