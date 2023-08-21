Williamsville eatery to begin long-planned expansion

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — After a six-year process, Share Kitchen & Bar Room will finally begin construction on an expansion in Williamsville, while readying for additional changes at a second location.
Joel Schreck, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Nicole, received final approvals from the Village of Williamsville to enclose its patio at 5590 Main St. – a project that had been held up by historic preservation concerns with the late 1800s building.
The project, slated to begin by mid-September, was adapted several times until it reached its final form two years ago after coming to agreements with the village Historic Preservation Committee.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.