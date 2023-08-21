Williamsville eatery to begin long-planned expansion

The building’s history includes use as a drug store, a grocery store, a barber shop, a music store and a candy store.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — After a six-year process, Share Kitchen & Bar Room will finally begin construction on an expansion in Williamsville, while readying for additional changes at a second location.

Joel Schreck, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Nicole, received final approvals from the Village of Williamsville to enclose its patio at 5590 Main St. – a project that had been held up by historic preservation concerns with the late 1800s building.

The project, slated to begin by mid-September, was adapted several times until it reached its final form two years ago after coming to agreements with the village Historic Preservation Committee.