Shalooby Loofer Brewing under development for Clarence Hollow

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Clarence Hollow will get its first nanobrewery next year with Shalooby Loofer Brewing planning a tasting room.

It’s a startup venture by Eon Verrall, a Williamsville resident who bought a house and adjacent detached three-car garage at 10737 Main St. His plan is to rent the house, then use the income to help cover the costs of launching the business in the garage space so he doesn’t need to bring in additional investors.

He will launch a one-barrel brewing system to start, then grow as the business become sustainable – the same strategy used in 1995 by the founders of Dogfish Head Brewery, now owned by the Boston Beer Co., he said.