BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say goodbye to the former Ansel Press Inc. building in downtown Buffalo and say hello, presumably, to a new Seneca Nation of Indians business venture.

Crews from Seneca Construction Management have begun demolishing the 80-year-old, 30,000-square-foot Ansel Press building at 180 Perry Street.

The property at the northeast corner of Perry Street and Michigan Avenue sits on Seneca sovereign territory and as such does not need any City of Buffalo approval. The site is across from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

RELATED: University at Buffalo outlines plan to be climate-neutral in a decade

RELATED: Former GM Tonawanda employee coming back as plant manager

RELATED: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center institutes salary cuts, furloughs