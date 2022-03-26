Seneca Nation upset with 'overreaching' actions by New York State

The Seneca Nation president says a subpoena served by New York State is impacting their bank accounts, they can't conduct banking transactions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation is speaking out about actions taken by the State of New York that they call "overreaching."

The Seneca Nation president says that because of a subpoena served impacting their bank accounts, they can't conduct banking transactions.

In a statement released Saturday, Seneca Nation president Matthew Pagels said, "Any individuals or organizations with nation-issued checks in their possession should not to attempt to cash or deposit the checks until we have rectified the situation."

The Seneca Nation says this action hurts their ability to provide basic services. The nation and New York State are at odds over casino revenue payments.

2 On Your Side reached out to the governor's office for a response, but we did not receive an immediate response.