Seneca Gaming Corporation to lay off 300 people at 3 properties

'The challenging parameters created by the global pandemic have made it necessary for us to lay off approximately 300 team members from across our operations.'

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Seneca Gaming Corporation confirmed that there will be layoffs at its three casino properties.

In a statement provided to 2 On Your Side, the company said:

“While we are eager to resume full operations as quickly and safely as possible, we must continue to exercise an abundance of caution in providing the safest environment for our employees and guests.

"Unfortunately, the challenging parameters created by the global pandemic have made it necessary for us to lay off approximately 300 team members from across our operations.

"We have reached out to each one of the impacted team members and will work with them, wherever possible, to place them in open positions within the corporation. As soon as the situation allows, our goal is to restore and grow our operations with a full and committed team.”