Senator Bernie Sanders to meet virtually with Buffalo Starbucks employees ahead of vote

Workers at three local stores are in the midst of their vote. Ballots must be submitted to the national labor relations board by December 8.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Starbucks employees seeking to unionize are getting some more national support.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual town hall Monday at 8 p.m.

Workers at three local stores are in the midst of their vote. Ballots must be submitted to the national labor relations board by December 8.

If it passes, the stores would be the first corporate-owned Starbucks locations in the country to unionize.

Employees have said the company is continuing to try to bust up the union before it starts, which Starbucks has denied.

