Let me take a selfie: Selfie WRLD Buffalo to open at Boulevard Mall

The owners of the do-it-yourself photo studio say it should be in Western New York in about a month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In about a month, a space at the Boulevard Mall will turn into a photo destination called Selfie WRLD Buffalo, which will have a variety of backgrounds to up that selfie game.

"We're going to have about 20 different opportunities, whether it's interactive or not. We're also going to have Buffalo-themed rooms as well," co-owner Jennifer Lynch said.

They will include ones for Buffalove, Bills Mafia, and possibly the Sabres.

Unlike many of the pop-up selfie museums you see in major cities across the country, this do-it-yourself photo studio will be here to stay in Western New York. You can expect the backgrounds to change every every two to three months.

Lynch and her co-owner, Kelly Burke, hope bringing the franchise to Buffalo will also help get more people back into Boulevard Mall.

"It will bring more traffic to the Boulevard Mall because we grew up going there, and there isn't really a whole lot there right now, so I think it will be a good opportunity to bring more people there to enjoy it as well," Burke said.

When Selfie WRLD Buffalo opens, there will be COVID procedures in place.

That includes buying tickets online in advance.