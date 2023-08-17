Second Clarence home sells for over $1 million this month.

A Spaulding Lake home has sold for $1.5 million, making it Clarence's second $1 million-plus sale this month and tenth of the year.

John and Alison Basil sold a single-family home at 9707 Cobblestone Drive, Clarence, for $1.5 million to Sofia Arutunian, according to an Aug. 15 filings with the Erie County clerk’s office.

The home, built in 2000, has five bedrooms, five baths and two fireplaces, according to Erie County Real Property information.