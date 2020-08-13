Schumer seeks more coronavirus relief for U.S. Postal Service

In Buffalo, he said without help, there could be a drop in services and speed of deliveries, as well as the possibility of lost jobs in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer was in Buffalo on Thursday to outline his push for more coronavirus relief for the U.S. Postal Service.

Schumer warned that without help from a new relief bill, there could be a drop in services and speed of deliveries, as well as the possibility of cutting jobs here in Western New York.

The senator says the postal service is more important now than ever.

"People need their medicines delivered," he said. "Lots of people with pre-existing conditions, lots of elderly people don't want to go out. They depend on the mail to get them vital stuff, and elections are coming up, and so many people will vote by mail."

Schumer says he met one-on-one with the new postmaster general this week to outline the need to avoid cuts in the U.S. Postal Service.