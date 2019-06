WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Scharf's German Restaurant officially marked its last day in business on Saturday.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it would close after 52 years in business.

Scharf's first opened in 1967 in Schiller Park before moving to its location on Clinton Street in West Seneca.

The owner says it was a tough decision to close.

Scharf's filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year to try and save the restaurant. They do not plan to re-open again.