Say Yes gets closer to $65 million scholarship endowment fund goal

Say Yes Buffalo announced today another $10 million from the state toward its $65 million scholarship endowment fund.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say Yes Buffalo announced today another $10 million from the state toward its $65 million scholarship endowment fund, bringing the total raised to $55 million.

The announcement coincided with a “signing day” ceremony for the 22 young people in the organization's second cohort starting apprenticeships with area companies.

Both are notable for Say Yes, which has grown into a $21.6 million nonprofit with more than 200 employees – all dedicated to helping Buffalo students better prepare for their future, and strengthening the workforce and the local economy.