Salvation Army ready to move forward on $15M Main Street project

The Salvation Army wants to demolish the aging buildings on its campus stretching from 950 to 1000 Main St.

A $15 million residential development by the Salvation Army will begin its Buffalo review process later this week, setting the stage for construction to begin in the next year.

The Salvation Army wants to demolish the aging buildings on its campus stretching from 950 to 1000 Main St. with a seven-story 147-unit apartment building, a four-story 80-bed shelter and 16 two-story townhomes. All would surround an interior courtyard.

Also planned is an 11,000-square-foot office building.