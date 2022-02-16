x
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size

The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners.

The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.

“Around the holidays and football season, everybody loves the pigs in a blanket or bacon-wrapped hot dogs,” said Mike Eckert, who does brand marketing for Sahlen’s. “So, this is something we’ve been thinking about for a while. We’ve had great success with our regular hot dogs, so we wanted to make them a little bit smaller and bite-size for people to enjoy.”

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

 

