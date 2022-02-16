Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size

The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.

“Around the holidays and football season, everybody loves the pigs in a blanket or bacon-wrapped hot dogs,” said Mike Eckert, who does brand marketing for Sahlen’s. “So, this is something we’ve been thinking about for a while. We’ve had great success with our regular hot dogs, so we wanted to make them a little bit smaller and bite-size for people to enjoy.”