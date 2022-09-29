x
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg

A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
Armor Inn in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership.

The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.

Lew and Beth Barber signed a deal with Armor Inn Holdings LLC with the goal of full ownership by year-end to revive a town favorite.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

