Rob Savarino plans 22 townhomes in Amherst after Savarino Cos. closure

Rob Savarino, who served as vice president of the now-defunct group, is continuing the project under his own company, RAS Development.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Developer Rob Savarino plans to turn an former nursery in Amherst into a 22-unit townhome development.

The project at 4774 and 4780 Sheridan Drive was initiated last year by Savarino Development, part of Savarino Cos., which announced in August that it is going out of business.

Rob Savarino, who served as vice president of the now-defunct group, is continuing the project under his own company, RAS Development.

"I reached out to the seller and got the contract for the project under my company," he said.

The plan calls for constructing 11 buildings, each with two residential units, at the 5-acre site of the former Gleason's Nursery. Each would have an attached garage and a full basement, according to Savarino.