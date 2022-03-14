x
Business

Ristorante Lombardo holds groundbreaking event for expansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the city's most iconic restaurants is expanding. Ristorante Lombardo on Sunday held a groundbreaking on Hertel Avenue.

The family-owned restaurant has been around since 1975, and it's currently under its third generation of ownership. They say this expansion is a $750,000 investment.

"We're starting our 47th year in business, proudly to say still on Hertel Avenue," restaurant owner Tom Lombardo said. "With this latest expansion, we're making a commitment that were going to be on Hertel Avenue for quite a while."

The new expansion includes a three-season dining area, so people have the opportunity to eat outside. They say it will help refresh the restaurant and add to the development of Hertel Avenue.

