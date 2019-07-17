OLEAN, N.Y. — Leaders in the City of Olean held a ribbon cutting for a different kind of farm Wednesday: a solar farm.

It's located at a Brownfield site along Homer Street near the Southern Tier Expressway.

The electricity it produces will be sold to the city, reducing power costs for Olean.

One of the main reasons the site was selected for a solar farm was that it can't be used for housing and already had some infrastructure in place.

Officials with BQ Energy say in just the first year of operating, the solar farm will generate enough electricity to power more than 650 residential homes.

