With Costco coming, residents are scared about the chaotic traffic the store would bring

Although residents are excited about the news, they worry traffic will be a nightmare in the area. Many say they are avoiding the area until months down the road.

AMHERST, N.Y. — It's been over a year since news broke about Costco coming to the Buffalo area.

It will be the first Costco to come to Western New York. However, some residents aren't happy another retail giant is coming. They say bringing in a new store will bring more traffic on top of the congestion they already experience.

Renderings submitted by the Amherst Planning Board are below.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa told Channel 2 a month ago the planning board is reviewing the store's site plans, but it could take a month or two to do. Where their plans lie today is unknown.

Channel 2 reached out to Supervisor Kulpa for comment on the high traffic. We're waiting for a response. On Aug. 17, the planning board expects to discuss the project at its town meeting.

Benderson Development Company is taking over the project. Demolition of the old UB Annex building on Ridge Lea Road, where the store will be located, is underway. It's across the street from Carrabba's Italian Grill. However, there's no timeline for when the store will be complete.

"Don't you know how many times I almost hit a car or a car almost hit me? It's not enough space for us to maneuver," said Jade McCranely, a frequent shopper at the Boulevard.

It's how shoppers feel while coming and going or just shopping, in general, at the Boulevard in Amherst.

"It's a lot of relying on people to be able to regulate themselves," Eddie Jolten said.

McCranely added: "If you can't drive and you're in a parking lot like this, you're going to crash, simple as that."

While some aren't excited about the idea, others are looking at the positives.

"It will increase jobs. There might be more traffic issues, but they already have high traffic," one shopper said.