BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're someone who's trying to decide between renting and buying a place to live in Buffalo, then maybe this will help you decide.

GoBankingRates recently crunched the numbers on cities across the country, and Buffalo came in as a place where it's better to buy.

They found that the average monthly rent here is $942, while mortgage payments average $776.

That's in spite of the fact that Buffalo had the highest property taxes of the cities on their list, but it helped that the city also had some of the cheapest home prices too.

