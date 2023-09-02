Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months

24 locations are either yet to be started or nearing completion. The project is expected to extend into May or early June of 2025.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway Service Areas and this week we learned just how slow.

During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from lawmakers about everything from the construction timeline to convenience, with many sites without fuel, food, and restrooms during renovations.

Western New York lawmakers such as Assemblyman Mike Norris and state senators Tim Kennedy and George Borrello were among those who asked for an update on the project.

"We are approximately 8 to 10 months behind depending on location," said interim executive director of the Thruway Authority, Frank Hoare.

Twenty-four locations are either yet to be started or nearing completion, and Hoare said the project will likely extend into May or early June of 2025. The redevelopment of each service area is being staggered to allow for some service availability during the project.

"As one goes up another comes down to make sure there are no two consecutive service areas down," Hoare told lawmakers.

The Thruway Authority has been updating an interactive online map where the public can follow along with the project and track what stage their nearest service is in. Three remodeled rest stops have opened between Rochester and Albany at Junius Ponds, Chittenango, and Indian Castle.

Two of three Western New York service areas, in Clarence and Pembroke, are among seven stops that Hoare said are scheduled to reopen by Memorial Day weekend. Previously they were only generically listed to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, which won the contract to operate the rest stops, has cited the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine as reasons for the delay. A Thruway Authority spokesperson also told 2 On Your Side that fuel cleanup at two sites took longer than expected.

Assemblymember Ken Zebrowski of Rockland County said he isn't exactly surprised. He chairs the committee on Corporations, Authorities, and Commissions, which looks after the Thruway Authority.

"It's tough to say that we're surprised. We're certainly disappointed but as everybody has seen in the economy over the past several years. ... There have been delays attributable to supply chain issues," Assemblymember Zebrowski said.

Both Zebrowski and Hoare said the Thruway Authority has been on weekly calls with Blackstone and the construction company building the rest stops, trying to push things along and potentially accelerate the time schedule.

"We've encouraged them to do everything possible," Zebrowski said.

He added, "nobody likes these delays, but hopefully at the end of the day, it will lead to a much better experience for our travelers."