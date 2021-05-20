Raise the Dough: Paula's Donuts campaign to benefit Hospice Buffalo

Sale of specialty cannoli and Nutella chocolate chip doughnuts will have 50 percent of the proceeds going to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your guilty pleasure is Paula's Donuts, there is no need to feel the guilt. When you buy one, part of the proceeds will go to a great cause.

Paula's Donuts announced its Raise the Dough campaign on social media, selling its specialty cannoli and Nutella chocolate chip doughnuts with 50 percent of the proceeds going to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

The campaign begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

You can order in store or online.

Paula's Donuts raised more than $45,000 over six days for Hospice Buffalo in 2020. The year before that, Paula's used cannoli doughnuts to raise more than $61,000 for Hospice Buffalo.