Radigan's Irish Pub transitions to Hamburg Taproom — with Just Pizza

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg sports bar at 4170 Southwestern Blvd. is transitioning to new ownership with an in-house pizza franchise.
Radigan’s Irish Pub will become the Hamburg Taproom, with a modified menu that includes Just Pizza & Wings.
The project comes from David Pozzuto and Mike Szpara, who own a second Just Pizza franchise five miles away at 2249 South Park Ave. in Buffalo. They took over the lease and purchased the business operation on Southwestern this summer.
