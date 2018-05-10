BATAVIA, N.Y. - PW Minor, a footwear manufacture located in Batavia, has closed its doors and laid off all of its employees.

The announcement was made Friday.

“Our focus through this entire process has been on our employee’s well-being. We want to thank them for their dedication, loyalty and hard work.” said P.W. Minor CEO Hundley Elliotte. “We would also like to thank the NYS Dept. of Labor, the Genesee County Workforce Development Board and the local business community for their responsiveness and offers to help get our affected employees back to work as soon as possible..”

PW Minor was founded in 1867. All of PW Minor's assets have been transferred to Batavia Shoes LLC.

