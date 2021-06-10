Push to keep alcohol-to-go made by New York State restaurant group

That push has gotten some resistance from liquor stores, which are concerned that restaurants selling takeout drinks permanently could cut into their business.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Albany lawmakers are headed home until January after they finish business Friday.

One thing that has not been addressed yet is whether lawmakers will extend alcohol-to-go for restaurants across the state.

The New York State Restaurant Association held a rally at the Capitol on Thursday, calling for that bill to pass, saying it's been a lifeline for restaurants trying to come out the other side of the COVID pandemic.

Right now, the governor's order that allows it has been extended on a month-by-month basis, and it expires July 5.

"Our restaurants as they move forward, they're making their purchases in advance, and they're buying their liquor in advance, and their wine in advance," New York State Restaurant Association President Melissa Fleischut said.

"If they have those sales to count on, they might not have extra inventory, they might not have to go cups, things of that nature they need, and every 30 days they're on pins and needles, waiting to see what happens."