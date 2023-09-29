x
Local coffee and comic shop announces closing

Both the Tonawanda and Lockport locations will be closing their doors.
Credit: Pulp 716 -- Google Maps Tonawanda location

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A popular local coffee and comic book store posted the sad news on Friday that they would be closing both of their locations due to unforeseen circumstances. 

Pulp 716, which first got its start in Lockport on East Avenue, added their second location in North Tonawanda in 2017 on Webster Street. They were popularly known for their comics, and bubble tea. 

The business had shared the news on their Facebook page to its customers.

The last day they will be open at both locations is October 31. 

Credit: Pulp 716

