Public Espresso readies for 'weirdly emotional' third site

Rayburg said they've always looked for the right opportunities, some of them weirdly emotional.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Public Espresso + Coffee's 10th anniversary approaches, James Rayburg recognizes just how important timing truly is.

In early November, Rayburg expects to open the doors at 448 Elmwood Ave. for Public’s third location, taking over a space where Bean Bastard Coffee closed Sept. 16.

The shop will join locations at 391 Washington St. in the Lafayette Hotel and at 2178 Seneca St. at Shea’s Seneca. Elmwood, Rayburg said, has long been his dream destination, and he even looked at the 448 Elmwood Ave. space before Bean Bastard took it.

"We were literally just coming out of the pandemic, and while our downtown store had kind of reasonably recovered some business, our South Buffalo store was still very much struggling," he said. "The thought, I think, at that point was we’re not ready this time.”