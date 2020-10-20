Proposed plan for AM&A's building approved by Buffalo Planning Board

The Buffalo Planning Board approved plans to restore the former Adam Meldrum & Anderson building Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday night the Buffalo Planning Board approved plans to restore the former Adam Meldrum & Anderson (AM&A) building.

According to our partners at Buffalo Business First, the project was brought before the Buffalo Planning Board to discuss a revised blueprint for the $70 million makeover of the 10-story former department store.

The Buffalo News reports the project will entail 49 apartment units, which will be located on the top six floors. On the lower floors, there will be retail and office space.