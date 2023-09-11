x
Proposed East Aurora 'golf barn' would feature simulators, driving range and mini-golf

A 12,000-square-foot golf center could be coming to East Aurora.
Credit: 600 Olean Road -- Google Maps

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 12,000-square-foot golf center could be coming to East Aurora, if plans submitted to the town come to fruition.

Olean LLC, a company owned by Harrison Kelly, has proposed building EA Golf Barn at 600 Olean Road.

"We see this as a great fit for East Aurora," said Harrison Kelly, a local business consultant.

In a rezoning application submitted to the Town of Aurora, the Kellys say the center will feature "state-of-the-art professional golf simulators," an 18-hole indoor mini-golf course, a second 18-hole course outdoors, an outdoor driving range and food and beverage options.

Read more of this article from our partners Buffalo Business First.

